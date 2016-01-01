See All General Surgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. Rory Smoot, MD

Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
Dr. Rory Smoot, MD is a Hepatopancreaticobiliary Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Smoot works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open and Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Pancreatic Cancer
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Pancreatic Cancer

Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Pancreatic Cancer
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Gastrectomy
Hepatectomy
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Laparotomy
Liver Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Secondary Malignancies
Small Intestine Cancer
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Appendectomy, Open
Biliary Drainage
Breast Cancer
Burn Injuries
Cholangiocarcinoma
Colectomy
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Varices
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver
Osteosarcoma
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Puncture Aspiration
Pyloric Stenosis
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Ventral Hernia

About Dr. Rory Smoot, MD

  Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
  English
  Male
  1275548901
Education & Certifications

  General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  Mayo Clinic - Rochester

