Overview

Dr. Rory Panepinto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kenner, LA. They graduated from Temple University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.



Dr. Panepinto works at Ochsner Health Center - Kenner in Kenner, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.