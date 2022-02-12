Overview

Dr. Rory Mayer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown, Baylor University Medical Center and Methodist Hospital For Surgery.



Dr. Mayer works at Texas Neurosurgery LLP, Dallas, TX in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.