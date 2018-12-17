Dr. Rory Farris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rory Farris, MD
Overview
Dr. Rory Farris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Andalusia Health and Medical Center Enterprise.
Locations
Southern Bone & Joint Specialists404 N MAIN ST, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 308-9797
Southern Bone and Joint Specialists1500 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southern Bone and Joint Specialists345 HEALTHWEST DR, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 793-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Covington Neurology & Sleep Clinic512 E Three Notch St, Andalusia, AL 36420 Directions (334) 308-9797
Hospital Affiliations
- Andalusia Health
- Medical Center Enterprise
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician . Knee replacement surgery Oct 2017 , and I've not had any problems with recovery or day to day activities since the surgery . Had excellent care at Enterprise Med Center also .
About Dr. Rory Farris, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farris has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Glenoid Labrum Tear and Rotator Cuff Tendinosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Farris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.