Overview

Dr. Rory Farris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Andalusia Health and Medical Center Enterprise.



Dr. Farris works at Southern Bone and Joint Specialists in Enterprise, AL with other offices in Dothan, AL and Andalusia, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Glenoid Labrum Tear and Rotator Cuff Tendinosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.