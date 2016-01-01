Dr. Rory Farnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rory Farnan, MD
Overview
Dr. Rory Farnan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes, Essentia Health-Fargo and Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.
Locations
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic705 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rory Farnan, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1912223603
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- University Hospital
- University Hospital
- SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
- Essentia Health-Fargo
- Sanford Bemidji Medical Center
