Dr. Rory Farnan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes, Essentia Health-Fargo and Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.



Dr. Farnan works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND with other offices in Park Rapids, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Sinus Bradycardia and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.