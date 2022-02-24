Dr. Breidbart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rory Breidbart, MD
Dr. Rory Breidbart, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Endocrine Consultants of Long Island Llp29 Barstow Rd Ste 305, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 422-4837
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana

I have been a patient of Dr. Breidbart for more than 20 years. During that time, I have found him to be extremely knowledgeable, patient, and compassionate. He adheres to his schedule and have never had to wait more than just a few minutes for my appointment. He gives you a very thorough examination, answers all questions, and always explains his reasons for prescribing medications, and possible side effects. On the rare occasions when I needed to speak to him after office hours, his return call came within 5 - 10 minutes. Blood test results come in the mail within 3 days, with recommendations when necessary. His office people are extremely polite and always go the extra mile to accommodate my schedule. I highly recommend Dr. Breidbart for anyone seeking a kind, competent, compassionate endocrinologist.
About Dr. Rory Breidbart, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1285600973
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
