Dr. Roosevelt Peebles, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Roosevelt Peebles, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carthage, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Nashville General Hospital at Meharry and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Peebles works at Carthage Family Practice Specs in Carthage, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Carthage Office
    133 Hospital Dr Ste 500, Carthage, TN 37030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 320-9300
    Phase 4 Plastic Surgery
    2014 CLIFTON AVE, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 320-9300

Hospital Affiliations
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Nashville General Hospital at Meharry
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Roosevelt Peebles, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073591731
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown Medical Center
    Residency
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • York Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Rutgers Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Howard University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roosevelt Peebles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peebles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peebles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peebles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Peebles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peebles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peebles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peebles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

