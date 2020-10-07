Dr. Roosevelt McCorvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCorvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roosevelt McCorvey, MD
Overview
Dr. Roosevelt McCorvey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.
Locations
-
1
Central Alabama Women's Care - South2055 E South Blvd Ste 806, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 747-8920
-
2
The Montgomery Women's Primary Care Center8134 Seaton Pl, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 356-4873
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has delivered four of my 6 children. He has been my gynecologist since my very first visit as a teen. I've always felt comfortable around him. I look up to him like a distant uncle or so. I think he should be honored.
About Dr. Roosevelt McCorvey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1093825127
Education & Certifications
- U MD
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
