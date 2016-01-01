Overview

Dr. Roosevelt Boursiquot, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Boursiquot works at RHEUMATOLOGY & GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOC. PC in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.