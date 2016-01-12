Dr. Roopinder Poonia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poonia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roopinder Poonia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roopinder Poonia, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital and Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.
Dr. Poonia works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 2, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poonia?
Dr. Poonia is kind and understanding. He states clearly what you need to do as a patient to aid in your healthcare, and provides you with written information. You can ask him questions, and he gives a straight answer. I would recommend him to others.
About Dr. Roopinder Poonia, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- Male
- 1255345112
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poonia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Poonia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Poonia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poonia works at
Dr. Poonia has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poonia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Poonia speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Poonia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poonia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poonia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poonia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.