Overview

Dr. Roopesh Kantala, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Mahtma Gandhi Missions Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kantala works at Ironwood Cancer & Research Center - Mesa Arbor in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Globe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.