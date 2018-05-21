Dr. Roopesh Kantala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kantala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roopesh Kantala, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roopesh Kantala, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Mahtma Gandhi Missions Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center.
Ironwood Cacner & Research Centers6111 E Arbor Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 981-1326Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers Mesa10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 406, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 981-1326Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Globe5882 S Hospital Dr Ste 3, Globe, AZ 85501 Directions (480) 981-1326
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center
I have been under the care of Dr. Kantala for 6 years and have found him to be an excellent doctor and very personable. He has taken excellent care or me and answers any questions I might have about my condition. He always goes above and beyond to make sure I am satisfied with my treatments and works closely with my heart doctor to make sure my treatments are not having any bad affects on my heart. He has been wonderful with me. I highly recommend him.
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital Samaritan Program
- Temple University Hospital
- Mahtma Gandhi Missions Medical College
Dr. Kantala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kantala accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kantala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kantala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kantala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kantala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kantala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.