Dr. Roopashree Muralidhar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roopashree Muralidhar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from KARL FRANZENS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center and Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.
Locations
South Shreveport Internal Medicine2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 301, Shreveport, LA 71118 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muralidhar?
Very kind, listens, has a sweet smile, never in a hurry. She’s very thorough! Very compassionate!
About Dr. Roopashree Muralidhar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Kannada
- 1346487808
Education & Certifications
- KARL FRANZENS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muralidhar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Muralidhar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Muralidhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muralidhar speaks Kannada.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Muralidhar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muralidhar.
