Dr. Roopam Bhalla, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
1 (2)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Roopam Bhalla, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They graduated from Safdarjang Hosp-U Coll Med Scis and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Bhalla works at Morristown OB/Gyn in Morristown, NJ with other offices in South Richmond Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Morristown OB/Gyn
    Morristown OB/Gyn
101 Madison Ave Ste 405, Morristown, NJ 07960
(973) 267-7272
    TJH Medical services
    TJH Medical services
10323 114th St, South Richmond Hill, NY 11419
(718) 674-6336

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastodynia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mastodynia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    1508160532
    Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
    Safdarjang Hosp-U Coll Med Scis
    Dr. Roopam Bhalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhalla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhalla has seen patients for Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhalla. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhalla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

