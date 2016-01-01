Dr. Roopali Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roopali Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roopali Parikh, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA.
Dr. Parikh works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Behavioral Health at Manhasset1554 Northern Blvd Fl 1, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 472-5860
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roopali Parikh, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
