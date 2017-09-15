Overview

Dr. Roopal Desai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at East Metro Internal Medicine in Conyers, GA with other offices in Covington, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.