Overview

Dr. Roopal Bhatt, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Northwest.



Dr. Bhatt works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Four Points in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Athlete's Foot and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.