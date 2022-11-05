Dr. Roopa Sathyaprakash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sathyaprakash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roopa Sathyaprakash, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Colleyville, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Endocrine Thyroid Center7141 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville, TX 76034 Directions (817) 865-5315
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I gave been going to this practice for a number of years. Staff and office facilities are great. I usually am seen by PA Trang, who is wonderful but the couple of times I've seen Dr Roopa, she has been very professional and caring!
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
Dr. Sathyaprakash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sathyaprakash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sathyaprakash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sathyaprakash works at
Dr. Sathyaprakash has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sathyaprakash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
177 patients have reviewed Dr. Sathyaprakash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sathyaprakash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sathyaprakash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sathyaprakash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.