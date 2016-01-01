Overview

Dr. Roopa Kohli-Seth, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Kohli-Seth works at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

