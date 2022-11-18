See All Oncologists in Berlin, MD
Dr. Roopa Gupta, MD

Oncology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Roopa Gupta, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Berlin, MD. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.

Dr. Gupta works at Texas Breast Specialists in Berlin, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Atlantic General Hospital Health
    9733 Healthway Dr Ste 101, Berlin, MD 21811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 641-1100
    Regional Cancer Care Center
    10231 Old Ocean City Blvd Ste 210, Berlin, MD 21811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 629-6888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atlantic General Hospital
  • Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Leukocytosis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Leukocytosis
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer
Cancer Screening
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Colorectal Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Erythropoietin Test
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Lung Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphosarcoma
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Osteosarcoma
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Thrombocytosis
Uterine Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bladder Cancer
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gum Cancer
Hemophilia
Hemophilia A
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercoagulable State
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Kidney Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Maternal Anemia
Meningiomas
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Mycosis Fungoides
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nodular Lymphoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Peritoneal Cancer
Pituitary Tumor
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Reticulosarcoma
Salivary Gland Cancer
Sickle Cell Disease
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thalassemia
Thoracentesis
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thymomas
  View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Vaginal Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Partners
    • Tricare

    Nov 18, 2022
    Dr Gupta explained my condition in words I could understand.She answered all my questions , said it was a lot of information and if need be I could go home and think about what I wanted to do. She made me feel I had a say in what comes next . She is compassionate, kind , and never in a hurry. I was very blessed to have Dr Gupta as my doctor.
    Mary Laddbush — Nov 18, 2022
    About Dr. Roopa Gupta, MD

    • Oncology
    • English
    • 1194944496
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
    • Roger Williams Med Center
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
