Dr. Roopa Gandhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roopa Gandhi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Kettering Health Miamisburg.
Dr. Gandhi works at
Locations
Digestive Center2717 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Ste 211, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 350-6700
Digestive Center formerly Gandhi GI7211 N Main St Ste 2, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions (937) 350-6700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Digestive Center formerly Gandhi GI999 Brubaker Dr # 1, Kettering, OH 45429 Directions (937) 350-6700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is thorough and informative as well as kind. Very easy to talk to. I used to work with her at another facility and sought her put when I needed a colonoscopy and EGD. I am a RN and would recommend her highly!!!
About Dr. Roopa Gandhi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gandhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gandhi has seen patients for Diarrhea, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.
