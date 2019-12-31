Overview

Dr. Roopa Dani, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Dani works at P3 Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.