Dr. Roop Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roop Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roop Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Gupta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mercy Hospital and Medical Center2525 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (312) 842-7117
-
2
Mohammad Siddiqui MD Ltd.9669 Kenton Ave Ste 404, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 679-9102
-
3
Northwestern Medical Associates111 N Wabash Ave Ste 1905, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 201-0536
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
Excellent!
About Dr. Roop Gupta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Hindi
- 1184600991
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta speaks Arabic and Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.