Dr. Roomana Arain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roomana Arain, MD
Overview
Dr. Roomana Arain, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Peters, MO.
Dr. Arain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psychcare Consultants LLC4905 Mexico Rd Ste 300, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (314) 843-4333
-
2
Tamara K. Ehlert, MD12855 N 40 Dr Ste 385, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (888) 534-8913
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arain?
Best psychiatrist I’ve found. Appropriate medication I had been seeking for years. Personable, follow through for the patient’s benefit communicating with my other physicians.
About Dr. Roomana Arain, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1528269982
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arain accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arain works at
Dr. Arain has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Arain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.