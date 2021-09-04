Dr. Sharifi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roohollah Sharifi, MD
Dr. Roohollah Sharifi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with University Of Illinois Hospital.
Dr. Sharifi works at
1
Ui Health Surgery Center1801 W Taylor St Ste 3F, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 355-4300
2
University of Illinois At Chicago840 S Wood St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 355-1700
3
University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System1740 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (866) 600-2273
- University Of Illinois Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He visited nevyesterday. He is excellent professionaly and has very good human interaction.
- Urology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1588779060
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
