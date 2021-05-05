Dr. Roohi Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roohi Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Roohi Khan, MD is a Nephrology & Renal Medicine Specialist in Conroe, TX. They completed their residency with Charleston Area Med Center Wvu
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
Renal Physicians of Montgomery County200 River Pointe Dr Ste 120, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 756-2555
-
2
Regeneration Revival Pllc17191 St Lukes Way Ste 260, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions (936) 271-3400
-
3
Heartland Physicians Associates Nephrology Pllc150 Pine Forest Dr Ste 501, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions (936) 270-8011
- 4 3211 Interstate 45 N, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 756-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Dr. Kahn is amazing. She speaks to both my mother and to me, puts my mother at ease. Dr. Kahn took the time to explain what is happening to my mother in the hospital and again when we visited her office. Dr. Kahn's bedside manner is by far the best that we had in a very time.
About Dr. Roohi Khan, MD
- Nephrology & Renal Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1942289921
Education & Certifications
- Charleston Area Med Center Wvu
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.