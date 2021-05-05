See All Nephrologists in Conroe, TX
Dr. Roohi Khan, MD

Nephrology & Renal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Roohi Khan, MD is a Nephrology & Renal Medicine Specialist in Conroe, TX. They completed their residency with Charleston Area Med Center Wvu

Dr. Khan works at Renal Physicians of Montgomery County in Conroe, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Renal Physicians of Montgomery County
    200 River Pointe Dr Ste 120, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 756-2555
  2. 2
    Regeneration Revival Pllc
    17191 St Lukes Way Ste 260, Conroe, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 271-3400
  3. 3
    Heartland Physicians Associates Nephrology Pllc
    150 Pine Forest Dr Ste 501, Conroe, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 270-8011
  4. 4
    3211 Interstate 45 N, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 756-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperkalemia
Nausea
Anemia
Hyperkalemia
Nausea
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Treatment Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 05, 2021
    Dr. Kahn is amazing. She speaks to both my mother and to me, puts my mother at ease. Dr. Kahn took the time to explain what is happening to my mother in the hospital and again when we visited her office. Dr. Kahn's bedside manner is by far the best that we had in a very time.
    Kimberly Gates — May 05, 2021
    About Dr. Roohi Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology & Renal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1942289921
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Charleston Area Med Center Wvu
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roohi Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan works at Renal Physicians of Montgomery County in Conroe, TX. View the full address on Dr. Khan’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

