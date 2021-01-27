See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Roohi Kamal, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roohi Kamal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their residency with Ny Hospital Med Center Of Queens

Dr. Kamal works at Summit OB GYN in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Summit Ob. Gyn. LLC
    331 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 (201) 457-2300
    Holy Name Medical Center
    718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 (201) 833-3000
    Monday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Amniocentesis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Cancer Screening
C-Section
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Dipstick Urinalysis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
High Risk Pregnancy
Hysteroscopy
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Mastodynia
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Oophorectomy
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Phenylketonuria Screening
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
STD Screening
Symptomatic Menopause
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Wound Repair
Yeast Infections
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Adenomyosis
Blood Disorders
Breast Pain
Breech Position
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Colpopexy
Colporrhaphy
Colposcopy
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endocervical Curettage
Endometrial Ablation
Endometriosis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
Hemorrhoids
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
Laparotomy
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome
Miscarriages
Multiple Gestation
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic
Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Ovarian Cancer
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Abscess
Perimenopause
Placenta Previa
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy)
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Sexual Dysfunction
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Sympathectomy
Trichomoniasis
Tubal Ligation
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC)
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Vaginal Surgery
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 27, 2021
    She's the best! I've been seeing Dr. Kamal for more than 10 years now. She took care of me for both kids and delivered one. She came to see me in the hospital after I delivered my second one. She listens and gives good medical advice. You can tell that she truly cares.
    Maria — Jan 27, 2021
    About Dr. Roohi Kamal, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326090135
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ny Hospital Med Center Of Queens
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roohi Kamal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kamal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kamal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kamal has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

