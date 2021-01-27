Dr. Roohi Kamal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roohi Kamal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roohi Kamal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their residency with Ny Hospital Med Center Of Queens
Dr. Kamal works at
Locations
1
Summit Ob. Gyn. LLC331 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 457-2300
2
Holy Name Medical Center718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-3000Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She’s the best! I’ve been seeing Dr. Kamal for more than 10 years now. She took care of me for both kids and delivered one. She came to see me in the hospital after I delivered my second one. She listens and gives good medical advice. You can tell that she truly cares.
About Dr. Roohi Kamal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hindi
- 1326090135
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hospital Med Center Of Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kamal works at
Dr. Kamal has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kamal speaks Hindi.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamal.
