Dr. Roohi Jeelani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roohi Jeelani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Jeelani works at
Locations
1
Vios Fertility Institute Chicago1455 N Milwaukee Ave Fl 2, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (773) 435-9036
2
Chicago, West Loop, Il | Clinic & Ivf Lab333 S Desplaines St Ste 201, Chicago, IL 60661 Directions (773) 435-9029
3
Hoffman Estates, Il | Clinic1585 Barrington Rd Ste 401, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 843-7090
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roohi Jeelani, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1619302411
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Frequently Asked Questions
