Dr. Roobal Sekhon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sekhon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roobal Sekhon, DO
Overview
Dr. Roobal Sekhon, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Contra Costa Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sekhon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
California Center for Behavioral Health925 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste 205, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions
-
2
Ccbh1350 Treat Blvd Ste 285, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Directions (925) 431-2629
Hospital Affiliations
- Contra Costa Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sekhon?
Dr. Sekhon is the most-effective and insightful psychiatrist I have ever met since my diagnosis 15 years ago. Unlike past doctors who are too quick to pull out the prescription pad, he listens, he discusses, and in my case he agreed three medications were not helping and were removed from my daily medication cocktail. I am feeling and thinking like I did 20 years ago. Thank you Dr. Sekhon!
About Dr. Roobal Sekhon, DO
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1427261528
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals Of Cle
- University Hospitals Cleve
- UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University Of California San Diego
- Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sekhon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sekhon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sekhon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sekhon works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Sekhon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sekhon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sekhon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sekhon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.