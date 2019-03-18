See All Psychiatrists in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Roobal Sekhon, DO

Psychiatry
3 (40)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Roobal Sekhon, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Contra Costa Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sekhon works at California Center for Behavioral Health in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    California Center for Behavioral Health
    925 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste 205, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Ccbh
    1350 Treat Blvd Ste 285, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 431-2629

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Contra Costa Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Nightmare Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Parasomnias Chevron Icon
Periodic Limb Movements in Sleep Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    About Dr. Roobal Sekhon, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427261528
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospitals Of Cle
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Hospitals Cleve
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California San Diego
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roobal Sekhon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sekhon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sekhon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sekhon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sekhon works at California Center for Behavioral Health in Walnut Creek, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sekhon’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Sekhon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sekhon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sekhon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sekhon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

