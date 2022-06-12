Overview

Dr. Rony Shimony, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Shimony works at Mount Sinai West in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.