Dr. Rony Shimony, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai West.
Mount Sinai West1000 10th Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Shimony saved my life !!! What can I say more than this ? I simply love him ??
- 38 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai West
Dr. Shimony has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shimony accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shimony has seen patients for Heart Disease and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shimony on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shimony. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shimony.
