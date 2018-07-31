Dr. Rony Ninan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ninan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rony Ninan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rony Ninan, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Neurology Associates16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 600, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 274-7595
-
2
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital16655 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 274-7595
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ninan is an excellent neurologist. I have been to several neurologists with chronic neck pain and headaches and he is the first one that spent quality time with me about his thoughts and recommendations for care. Without asking, he explained and wrote everything down - from medications he was prescribing, types of therapy, etc.. Most physicians zip in and out but he spent 30 minutes or more with me and I never felt uncomfortable asking questions. He is a compassion physician for care.
About Dr. Rony Ninan, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1750526182
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ninan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ninan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ninan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ninan has seen patients for Vertigo and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ninan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ninan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ninan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ninan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ninan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.