See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Rony Ninan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Rony Ninan, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rony Ninan, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Ninan works at Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Sugar Land Neurology Associates
    16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 600, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 274-7595
  2. 2
    Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
    16655 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 274-7595

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Gait Abnormality
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Vertigo
Gait Abnormality
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ninan?

    Jul 31, 2018
    Dr. Ninan is an excellent neurologist. I have been to several neurologists with chronic neck pain and headaches and he is the first one that spent quality time with me about his thoughts and recommendations for care. Without asking, he explained and wrote everything down - from medications he was prescribing, types of therapy, etc.. Most physicians zip in and out but he spent 30 minutes or more with me and I never felt uncomfortable asking questions. He is a compassion physician for care.
    Shari Robinson in Bryan, TX — Jul 31, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rony Ninan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rony Ninan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ninan to family and friends

    Dr. Ninan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ninan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rony Ninan, MD.

    About Dr. Rony Ninan, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750526182
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rony Ninan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ninan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ninan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ninan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ninan works at Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ninan’s profile.

    Dr. Ninan has seen patients for Vertigo and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ninan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ninan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ninan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ninan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ninan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rony Ninan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.