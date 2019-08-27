Dr. Rony Gorges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rony Gorges, MD
Overview
Dr. Rony Gorges, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wyoming, MI.
Locations
-
1
Metro Heart & Vascular2122 Health Dr SW # 133, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 252-5950
-
2
Holland Office904 Washington Ave Ste 130, Holland, MI 49423 Directions (616) 252-5950
-
3
Metro Health Pediatric Nephrology - Downtown Grand Rapids555 Midtowne St NE Ste 310, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 252-5970
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Pennock
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gorges listens for what is being said and also for what needs to be said... his ability to inform without judgement, support without criticism builds a great client centered relationship. He makes it so comfortable to address worries. His professional knowledge leaves me secure and certainly reduces anxiety. Such a great doctor.
About Dr. Rony Gorges, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1881827095
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorges has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorges has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorges. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.