Dr. Rony Alvarado, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Honduras, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Alvarado works at Watson Clinic LLP in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.