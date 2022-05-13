See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Mount Kisco, NY
Dr. Rony Elias, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rony Elias, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Elias works at Reproductive Medicine in Mount Kisco, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reproductive Medicine
    657 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 13, 2022
    It's unfortunate that the reviews of the office staff (yes, there are one or two that could stand to smile a whole lot more) are affecting Dr. Elias' ratings. He's just an amazing doctor- friendly, compassionate, knowledgeable, and even funny. Also a part of a wonderful cutting edge facility.
    amanda rossolimo — May 13, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Rony Elias, MD
    About Dr. Rony Elias, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    English, Arabic
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    1518013739
    • 1518013739
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rony Elias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elias has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elias works at Reproductive Medicine in Mount Kisco, NY. View the full address on Dr. Elias’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Elias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

