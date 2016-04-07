Overview

Dr. Ronny Kafiluddi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Latham, NY. They completed their fellowship with Penn St University Hershey Med Center



Dr. Kafiluddi works at Interventional and Vascular Radiology, Community Care Physicians in Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

