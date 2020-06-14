Overview

Dr. Ronny Jiji, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev Medical School and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Jiji works at Healthcare Partners Medical Group - Summerlin in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.