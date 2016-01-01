Dr. Ronny Herskovits, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herskovits is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronny Herskovits, MD
Dr. Ronny Herskovits, MD is a dermatologist in Deer Park, NY. He currently practices at Schweiger Dermatology and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Herskovits is board certified in Dermatology.
Deer Park505 Grand Blvd Ste 1, Deer Park, NY 11729 Directions (631) 243-1313Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Schweiger Dermatology Pllc229 7th St Ste 105, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 746-1227Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Quality Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1851463145
- Montefiore Hosp Med Ctr, Br
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Dermatology
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Herskovits has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herskovits accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herskovits has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herskovits has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herskovits on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Herskovits speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Herskovits. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herskovits.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herskovits, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herskovits appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.