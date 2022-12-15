Overview

Dr. Ronny Ghazal, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center, Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center, Redlands Community Hospital, Riverside Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Ghazal works at Arrowhead Orthopaedics in Redlands, CA with other offices in Victorville, CA, Riverside, CA and Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.