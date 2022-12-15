See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Redlands, CA
Dr. Ronny Ghazal, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (166)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ronny Ghazal, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center, Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center, Redlands Community Hospital, Riverside Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Dr. Ghazal works at Arrowhead Orthopaedics in Redlands, CA with other offices in Victorville, CA, Riverside, CA and Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arrowhead Orthopaedics
    1901 W Lugonia Ave Ste 120, Redlands, CA 92374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 557-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Arrowhead Orthopedics
    15095 Amargosa Rd Ste 106, Victorville, CA 92394 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 245-6495
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine A Medical Corporation
    4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 200, Riverside, CA 92505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 977-2500
  4. 4
    Rancho Cucamonga
    8805 Haven Ave Ste 200, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 912-1750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Corona Regional Medical Center
  • Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
  • Redlands Community Hospital
  • Riverside Community Hospital
  • St. Bernardine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Molina Healthcare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 166 ratings
    Patient Ratings (166)
    5 Star
    (143)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr Ghazal treated my knee concerns. My knee was locking. He told me surgery was not ?? going to solve my issues due to bone on bone and I needed a knee replacement. I asked him if he could just clean up the meniscus for now so I can hold off a few more years for replacement. He did the meniscus surgery. I have no locking. He did a great job and was very honest in what he thought my results would be. He was very positive and motivating in my recovery.
    Whitney F — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Ronny Ghazal, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477640001
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Los Angeles Orthopedic Institute
    Residency
    • Orthopedic Surgery - Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • PACIFIC UNION COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronny Ghazal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghazal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghazal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghazal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    166 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghazal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghazal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghazal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghazal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

