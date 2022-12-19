Dr. Ronniel Nazarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronniel Nazarian, MD
Dr. Ronniel Nazarian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Princeton Orthopedic Associates and Sports Medicine325 Princeton Ave, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-8131Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
As soon as I checked in I was called in by Dr. himself. X rays went fast. Good exam and consult with Dr. working together with Neurologist to determine my course of treatment to address my issues.
About Dr. Ronniel Nazarian, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1972762276
- Albany Med Coll
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Nazarian has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
151 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazarian.
