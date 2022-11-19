Dr. Ronnie Word, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Word is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronnie Word, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronnie Word, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Word works at
Locations
Suncoast Surgical Associates8380 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 343-9960
Lpg General & Vascular Surgery - Cape Coral Hospital708 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 3, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 343-9960
LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Coconut Point23450 Via Coconut Pt, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 343-6350Tuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmSunday6:30am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience. Very thorough , patient and willing to listen. Highly recommend. B. Cole
About Dr. Ronnie Word, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Word has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Word accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Word has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Word has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Word on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Word speaks Portuguese.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Word. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Word.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Word, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Word appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.