Dr. Sheena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronnie Sheena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronnie Sheena, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Sheena works at
Locations
Associates in Medicine, PA4543 Post Oak Place Dr Ste 105, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 797-1087
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sheena has been my doctor for many years, saved my life about five years ago, and is a wonderful physician who actively listens and always answers my questions.
About Dr. Ronnie Sheena, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1720083207
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Tulane University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheena works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.