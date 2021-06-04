See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Norman, OK
Dr. Ronnie Keith, DO

Bariatric Surgery
3.5 (58)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ronnie Keith, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.

Dr. Keith works at Journey Clinic in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Journey Clinic
    3400 W Tecumseh Rd Ste 105, Norman, OK 73072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 360-7100
    Dr. Keith's Wellness Options
    2405 Palmer Cir, Norman, OK 73069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 559-8010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norman Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Intestinal Obstruction
Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements
Intestinal Obstruction
Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    About Dr. Ronnie Keith, DO

    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronnie Keith, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keith has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Keith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

