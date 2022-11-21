Overview

Dr. Ronnie Ghuneim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Prospect, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Ghuneim works at NCH Medical Group in Mount Prospect, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.