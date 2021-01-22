Overview

Dr. Ronnie Fine, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Fine works at Pediatric Urology Associates in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.