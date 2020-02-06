See All Family Doctors in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Ronnie Claiborne, MD

Family Medicine
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ronnie Claiborne, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Claiborne works at Central Valley Medical Group in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Taft, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

6 (8)
10 (10)
0 (0)
Locations

  1. 1
    Central Valley Medical Group
    1925 17th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 323-2295
  2. 2
    Central Valley Medical Group
    333 S 10th St Ste 103, Taft, CA 93268 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 763-3118

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 06, 2020
    Dr Greg Baker is a good dr he cares about your health he checks for everything him and his staff is very nice i love this Dr office best dr office I ever been to i give it more than 10 stars
    Latesha Clayton — Feb 06, 2020
    • Family Medicine
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1578503256
    Education & Certifications

    • Alameda Co Med Center
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH
    • Occidental College
