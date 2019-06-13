Dr. Ronnie Blount, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blount is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronnie Blount, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronnie Blount, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 125 1st St Ste A, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 787-6910
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Blount for just over 2 months and my condition has finally began to improve. I am so excited to be able to experience some level of normalcy for the first time in a long time. Dr. Blount is well versed in his specialty area and his warm caring nature--not always inherent in medical professionals-- is certainly a plus. I can't praise him enough for what he's doing for me and I look forward to a long successful journey with him.
About Dr. Ronnie Blount, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Howard University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blount has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blount accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blount has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blount has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blount on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Blount. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blount.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blount, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blount appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.