Dr. Ronnie Blount, MD

Psychiatry
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ronnie Blount, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.

They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    (478) 787-6910

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)

Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 13, 2019
    I've been seeing Dr. Blount for just over 2 months and my condition has finally began to improve. I am so excited to be able to experience some level of normalcy for the first time in a long time. Dr. Blount is well versed in his specialty area and his warm caring nature--not always inherent in medical professionals-- is certainly a plus. I can't praise him enough for what he's doing for me and I look forward to a long successful journey with him.
    Susan Taylor — Jun 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ronnie Blount, MD
    About Dr. Ronnie Blount, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720159098
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronnie Blount, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blount is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blount has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blount has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blount has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blount on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Blount. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blount.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blount, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blount appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

