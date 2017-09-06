Dr. Ronnie Bergen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronnie Bergen, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronnie Bergen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 300 UCLA Medical Plz Rm B200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 267-2827
-
2
Ucla Neuropsychiatric Institute Deot of Psychiatry300 Medical Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-1195
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Ronnie had an amazing bedside manner - she's very generous with time spent with each patient and is very thorough in her exam. Ultimately I wasn't given much insight on next steps, which was a little disheartening, but she was very thorough in explaining conditions and how my symptoms did / did not align with various conditions. She probably spent 45 minutes talking with me, understanding my symptoms, and getting a full history. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Ronnie Bergen, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1750353488
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Neurology
