Dr. Ronni Sollazzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronni Sollazzo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They graduated from NYU Langone Medical Center - New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
Partners in Primary Care267 E Main St Bldg C, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 418-8069Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- HealthCare Partners
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Both my husband and I see Dr Sollazzo as our internist. She is a great caring physician. Would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Ronni Sollazzo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1518038009
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Coun
- Nassau County Medical Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center - New York University School of Medicine
- Lafayette College
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sollazzo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sollazzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sollazzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sollazzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sollazzo.
