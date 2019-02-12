Dr. Ronney Stadler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stadler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronney Stadler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronney Stadler, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Locations
-
1
Baylor Medical Center at Irving, MOB I2001 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 750, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 759-2040Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Texas Health Resources Flower Mound4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 265, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 388-1444Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stadler is a wonderful surgeon and has great bedside manners. He makes you feel vey comfortable, is attentive, and is thorough in explaining treatment options. I trust him completely with my care. I have referred other patients to him. His nurse Becky is the best nurse ever. She is so down to earth and makes you feel so comfortable. Ive had lots of Dr's and nurses in my 1 year of cancer treatment, and all of my follow up care since. Hands down, Dr Stadler and Becky are the best!
About Dr. Ronney Stadler, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356372098
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Med Affl Hosp
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stadler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stadler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stadler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stadler has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Pelvic Abscess and Anal Fistula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stadler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stadler speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Stadler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stadler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stadler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stadler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.