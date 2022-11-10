Dr. Ronney Abaza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abaza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronney Abaza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronney Abaza, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Dr. Abaza works at
Locations
1
Central Ohio Urology Group701 Tech Center Dr Ste 100, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 396-2684
2
Central Ohio Urology Group5040 Bradenton Ave Ste Bb, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 396-2684
3
Central Ohio Urology Group350 W Wilson Bridge Rd Ste 320, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 396-2684
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I can not say enough good things about Dr. Abaza and his staff. They were such a blessing to us when were were going through our journey with prostate cancer. Dr. Abaza and his staff were so knowledgeable and caring. They were caring, helpful and made the proscess so easy for us. Thank you Dr. Abaza and your staff for everything!! You are a God send! CANCER FREE!!!!
About Dr. Ronney Abaza, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1134173339
Education & Certifications
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abaza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abaza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abaza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abaza has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Prostate Removal and Kidney and Ureter Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abaza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Abaza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abaza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abaza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abaza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.