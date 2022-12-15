Overview

Dr. Ronnen Abramov, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Abramov works at Princeton Pain Management in Plainsboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.